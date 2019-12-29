Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara deWitt Burke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara deWitt Burke, 92, of Wilmington, NC died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Bradley Creek Heath Center. She was born April 25, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Earl Stewart and Helen Lee Ridgely deWitt.



Barbara is survived by her son, Harry Worthley Burke, Jr., and his wife Robin; her grandson, Harry Worthley Burke III; and her granddaughter, Whitney Frances Burke, all of Houston, TX. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Frances deWitt Browne of Charlotte, NC and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry W. Burke, who died on December 29, 1999, and her loving brother, Stuart Ridgely "Pete" deWitt, who died on November 27, 2005.



Barbara graduated from Central High School in 1945, attended Mary Baldwin College 1946/47 and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1949. She married Harry W. Burke in 1951 at Christ Episcopal Church, Charlotte, in the Quonset Hut before the main sanctuary was built. She lived a long and happy life in the country, at the beach, and later in Wilmington. Her gardens had gardens...every bush had a name...and was moved many times...all with tender care. Her greatest joys in life were her two grandchildren, Worthley, 22, and Whitney, 20.



The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Bradley Creek Health Center provided Barbara during the last three and a half years of her life in Wilmington.



A graveside service, arranged by Harry & Bryant Co., Charlotte, will be held at 11 am Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery, Charlotte, NC.



