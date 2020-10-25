Barbara Evelyn Jeter, age 84, died on October 19, 2020. She was born in Raleigh, North Carolina.
She was predeceased by her parents Paul and Evelyn Jeter, her brother Paul Jeter, and her brother-in-law, Jack Smith.
Barbara graduated from Union High School and Winthrop College. Following in the footsteps of her parents, she pursued a career in public education as an elementary school teacher. She taught in Ridgewood, New Jersey and Charlotte, North Carolina.
An avid reader and an energetic walker, Barbara spent the early years of her retirement traveling and cheering on her favorite teams. Intelligent and kind, she had a delightful sense of humor. Barbara saw the world from an informed, unique perspective. She loved gazing at the full moon, talking with her sister Sarah each day, and sharing precious moments with those she cherished. Her generosity, resolute preferences, and charming mannerisms were but the outward manifestations of her unflappable, extraordinary spirit.
She is survived by her sister, Sarah Smith; sister-in-law, Jeannie Jeter; niece, Alison Smith; nephews Jack Smith (Lisa), Russell Smith (Tammy), Paul Jeter (Cathy), Bryan Jeter (Kelly), Joe Jeter (Lee); dear friends; beloved Jeter and Russell cousins; and many great-nieces and great-nephews who affectionately called her "Bebe."
A lifelong United Methodist, Barbara was deeply faithful in her commitment to the church. She powerfully expressed her faith by living according to Christ's teachings about kindness, mercy, and compassion. Barbara was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November, 27, 2020 at the Jeter Family Chapel at the Jeter Cemetery in Carlisle, SC, conducted by Rev. John Culp and Rev. Russell Smith.
Memorials may be given to Epworth Children's Home or a charity of the donor's choice
: Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.
