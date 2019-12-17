Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Earnhardt McGraw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Earnhardt McGraw, 93, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC. She was born on September 12, 1926 to the late John Franklin and Katie Lee Earnhardt in Mooresville, NC. Along with her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her son, John P. McGraw and infant Timothy Allen McGraw. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, R.P. McGraw, Jr.; son, Gerald McGraw; daughter-in-law, Marcia McGraw; grandson, Clint McGraw; and three great grandchildren, Kyle, Owen, and Jessie. Barbara enjoyed life and the constant smile on her face showed her happiness. She loved her husband and family, but was known to be a mother to everyone. Her two lovely sons would often hear "wait til ya Daddy gets home". Barbara enjoyed bingo and times at casinos with her friends. The family would like to thank the kind staff of Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region. A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Huntersville ARP Church. Burial will follow at Huntersville ARP Church Cemetery. Family will also receive friends after the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to Huntersville ARP Church, 200 N Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078.

