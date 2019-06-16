Barbara Janice Derrick Englert, 70, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her residence. Born September 4, 1948, in Grifton, NC, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm H. Derrick and Janie Pauline Barfield Derrick. Mrs. Englert worked in sales for over 40 years. She was an entrepreneur that built her own business and was instrumental in helping others build theirs. She loved working in her yard, traveling, and her friends - her angel group, her card group and her German family. She had a gift for hospitality, was known for her sense of style, enjoyed decorating, and had a real commitment to perfection. Mrs. Englert is survived by her husband, Egon Englert; daughter, Sherrie Peterson; brother, Jay Derrick and grandchildren, Layne and L. B. Peterson. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Williamson Chapel United Methodist Church, Mooresville, with Rev. Mark Pitts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Fund, (NPCF), P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region and BrightStar Charlotte for their excellent care. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mrs. Englert. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 16, 2019