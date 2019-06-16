Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Derrick) Englert. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Janice Derrick Englert, 70, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her residence. Born September 4, 1948, in Grifton, NC, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm H. Derrick and Janie Pauline Barfield Derrick. Mrs. Englert worked in sales for over 40 years. She was an entrepreneur that built her own business and was instrumental in helping others build theirs. She loved working in her yard, traveling, and her friends - her angel group, her card group and her German family. She had a gift for hospitality, was known for her sense of style, enjoyed decorating, and had a real commitment to perfection. Mrs. Englert is survived by her husband, Egon Englert; daughter, Sherrie Peterson; brother, Jay Derrick and grandchildren, Layne and L. B. Peterson. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Williamson Chapel United Methodist Church, Mooresville, with Rev. Mark Pitts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Fund, (NPCF), P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region and BrightStar Charlotte for their excellent care. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mrs. Englert. Condolences may be made to the family at

Barbara Janice Derrick Englert, 70, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her residence. Born September 4, 1948, in Grifton, NC, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm H. Derrick and Janie Pauline Barfield Derrick. Mrs. Englert worked in sales for over 40 years. She was an entrepreneur that built her own business and was instrumental in helping others build theirs. She loved working in her yard, traveling, and her friends - her angel group, her card group and her German family. She had a gift for hospitality, was known for her sense of style, enjoyed decorating, and had a real commitment to perfection. Mrs. Englert is survived by her husband, Egon Englert; daughter, Sherrie Peterson; brother, Jay Derrick and grandchildren, Layne and L. B. Peterson. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Williamson Chapel United Methodist Church, Mooresville, with Rev. Mark Pitts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Fund, (NPCF), P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region and BrightStar Charlotte for their excellent care. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mrs. Englert. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com Published in Charlotte Observer on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close