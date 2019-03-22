Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Fehr Knight. View Sign

Barbara Fehr McManeus Knight of Charlotte, North Carolina died March 20, 2019. She was born December 16, 1928 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Harold and Elsie English Fehr. The family moved to Charlotte in 1940 where Barbara attended city schools, graduating from Central High School in 1946. In 1950, she graduated from UNC-Greensboro (formerly WCUNC) with a B.S. degree in business.



Barbara was active in the Junior League of Charlotte, serving as Co-Chairman of the 1968 Junior League Follies. She served on the boards of directors of Wing Haven Society, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, and Southminster Retirement Community, and was a Deacon of Myers Park Baptist Church. Barbara was a member of the Myers Park Garden Club, the Sine Nomine Book Club, and "the Bridge Club" (for more than 60 years). Barbara had many close, life-long friends whom she truly cherished and loved. She enjoyed golf, bridge, tennis, and reading, but most of all loved making a home happy for her family.



Barbara was married to Robert T. McManeus, Jr. from 1950 until his passing in 1987. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Jerry Fehr. In April 2005, she married Robert V. Knight who survives her. She is also survived by her daughter, Marcia Teal and husband Charles; son, Rob McManeus III; daughter, Cammie Stadler and husband Dave; son, Marc and wife Jane; and sister, Carol Kent. Mrs. Knight is survived by grandchildren, Buck Teal and wife Amanda, Taylor Teal, Allie Davis, and Jim Hemphill, and by great grandsons, Lincoln and Grant Teal and Trenton Davis. Mrs. Knight is also survived by her stepdaughter, Ruth Gammon and husband Chris and their daughters, Sydnor and Betsy; and by stepson, John Knight and wife Denise and their daughters, Julia and Helen.



A memorial service for Mrs. Knight will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends in Oxford Hall immediately following the service. Interment will be private.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff on Ivy Hall at Southminster for their loving care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wing Haven, 260 Ridgewood Ave., Charlotte, N.C. 28209, to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, N.C. 28207, or to a .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





