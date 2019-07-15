Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Freer Feldman. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Memorial service 2:00 PM Grace Lutheran Church 426 Oakland Avenue Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Freer Feldman died after a short illness on the morning of May 14th, 2019 at the age of 78. She was an educator, a loving mother, wife, and friend. Barbara is survived by her brother James Hornbeck of Fort Lauderdale, her children, Carlos Feldman of Jacksonville FL, Alex Feldman of Rock Hill, SC, and Nicia Carla of Charlotte, NC, her step children, Donna Kerber of Rock Hill, SC and Diana Deweese of Hixson, TN, and was blessed with many grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Feldman on May 27, 2018.



Barbara was born on February 10, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky to Orville James Hornbeck and Nancy Charleene Hornbeck. She graduated from Tampa High School. She moved to NYC after graduating with a B.A. in Library Science from FSU and worked for the New York Public Library in the mid 60s, where she met her first husband Carlos Ortiz. They moved to Cocoa Beach FL where Carlos, Alex, Antonio, and Nicia were born. She returned to FSU to ultimately earn a PhD in Library Science. Barbara then moved herself and her young children to Anchorage, Alaska to be the Regional Branch Manager at the new headquarters library. After her marriage to Leonard Feldman in 1983 the family relocated to Parsippany, NJ where she continued to raise her children, travel frequently and work as a librarian. In 1990 she moved to Charlotte, NC before finally settling in Rock Hill. She began working for CMS schools as well as St Matthews Elementary. Her continued work as an educator and librarian brought her to work for Winthrop University and University of NC at Greensboro where she taught graduate level classes, as well as a year teaching in Krakow, Poland at Jagiellonian University. She was a kind, strong individual who loved books and children and who was passionate about public education and the free access to information. After retirement she stayed active with AAUW, a local Book Club as well as the senior wellness and fitness classes at Westminster Towers. She often volunteered at Ebinport Elementary in the library (of Course!). She was lucky enough to travel the world, with work, with her children, and her husband. She never met a stranger, in fact if you talked to her in line at the grocery, you probably learned more about our family than you expected.



A memorial is scheduled for Friday July 19 at 2pm, Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland



Avenue, Rock Hill, SC with Pastor Emily Hartner officiating the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at



The family would like to thank Carillion Home Care Services staff; Judy, Brandy, Barbara, Jean, Amanda and others for their care and companionship that allowed Barbara to be at home. The Atrium Hospital Pineville staff in the ICU; Dr Papali, Anisa RN and Mary Paige RN as well as the 5th floor Richard and Courtney your excellence in care and compassion is immeasurable.

