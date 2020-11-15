Barbara Gehret KutzJuly 6, 1943 - November 12, 2020Belmont, North Carolina - Barbara Gehret Kutz, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Reading, PA, daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Gehret. She was preceded in death by her husband James Henry Kutz. She graduated from Reading High School. She was secretary for Berkshire Knitting Mills for many years before moving to North Carolina. She was the church secretary at A Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church in Charlotte for over 25 years. She was instrumental in the formation of the Girl Scout Troop at the church. She was a volunteer at the Caromont Regional Medical Center Gastonia in the Cancer Center. She was a part of the Belmont Gadabouts an enjoyed traveling with the group.She is survived by 2 children Jill Brooks and husband Scott of Charlotte, David Kutz of Mount Holly, grandson Matthew Brooks, brother Allen Gehret of Hamburg, PA and sister Cheryl Gehret of Reading, PA. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Kutz will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at A Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church in Charlotte. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.Memorials may be made to the church for the establishment of a church library for Martin Luther Books, 8200 McClure Cir, Charlotte, NC 28216.Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Kutz family.