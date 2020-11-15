1/1
Barbara Gehret Kutz
1943 - 2020
Barbara Gehret Kutz
July 6, 1943 - November 12, 2020
Belmont, North Carolina - Barbara Gehret Kutz, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Reading, PA, daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Gehret. She was preceded in death by her husband James Henry Kutz. She graduated from Reading High School. She was secretary for Berkshire Knitting Mills for many years before moving to North Carolina. She was the church secretary at A Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church in Charlotte for over 25 years. She was instrumental in the formation of the Girl Scout Troop at the church. She was a volunteer at the Caromont Regional Medical Center Gastonia in the Cancer Center. She was a part of the Belmont Gadabouts an enjoyed traveling with the group.
She is survived by 2 children Jill Brooks and husband Scott of Charlotte, David Kutz of Mount Holly, grandson Matthew Brooks, brother Allen Gehret of Hamburg, PA and sister Cheryl Gehret of Reading, PA. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Kutz will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at A Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church in Charlotte. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.
Memorials may be made to the church for the establishment of a church library for Martin Luther Books, 8200 McClure Cir, Charlotte, NC 28216.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Kutz family.
www.painterfuneral.com


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 14, 2020
I will always be grateful for Barbara's encouraging and uplifting spirit that she brought to the life of A Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church during her excellent ministry as church secretary and the years of friendship following my retirement there. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant . . . enter into the joy of your master"(Matt. 25:21).
Pastor John Merck
Rev. Dr. John F. Merck
Friend
