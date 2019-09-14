Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Godley. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Durham Memorial Baptist Church Funeral 2:00 PM Durham Memorial Baptist Church Burial Following Services Gaston Memorial Park Gastonia , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Barbara Godley of Charlotte, North Carolina went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019. Barbara was born on June 12, 1936 in Georgia. She was an expert horticulturist with a rose garden to rival even the most beautiful of gardens. Barbara worked in the clothing industry for many years and had a love for fashion. She was a member of the Vagabond Travel Club and was the life of the party on the bus. No one suffered a loss or celebrated a victory, without a cake or pie from Barbara. Barbara was a loyal member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Tommy Godley, of 57 years. Barbara is survived by her son, Thomas Michael Godley and husband, William Robin Carson; her daughter, Linda Godley Stroup and husband, Mike Stroup; her grandchildren, Rachel Sholar and husband, Zackary Allen Sholar, Megan Sholar and husband, Richard Seth Sholar, Sarah Stroup, and Tyler Carson Leach and husband, Michael Brendon Leach; her great grandchildren, Laney Elizabeth Sholar, Evelyn Grace Sholar, and Tatum Marie Leach. She was also survived by numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara had numerous friends that she treasured. Her funeral arrangements are as follows: Sunday, September 15th, 2019 with visitation from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Durham Memorial Baptist Church, funeral to follow at 2:00 pm at the church, burial will be immediately after at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.

