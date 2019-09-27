Barbara Elizabeth Hamilton Benton, 78, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her residence.
She was born April 18, 1941 in Darlington, SC to the late Robert Lafayette Hamilton and Bessie Elizabeth Hill Hamilton. She was a graduate of Landis High School; earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Catawba College and a Master's Degree in Education from UNC- Charlotte. Barbara loved family, education, art and politics. She was a retired educator best known for her time at Knox Middle and Corriher Lipe Middle School. She had a love of learning. She won a Fulbright Scholarship to India and was awarded a Keizai Koho Teaching Fellowship to study in Japan.
Barbara was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Surviving is her husband of 52 years, James Cashion Benton, formerly of Charlotte; sons, Robert Hamilton Benton and James Brett Benton; daughter, Amber Benton Lawson; and grandchildren: Emling Hart Benton, Robert Hamilton Benton, II, Abigail Grace Lawson and Benton Ryan Lawson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Friday (Oct 4) at St. John's Lutheran Church, conducted by Rev. Rhodes Woolly. The family will receive friends at Peeler Hall after the memorial service. A private burial was held at Welsh Neck Baptist Church in Society Hill, SC.
Memorials may be made to , 128 S. Tryon St., Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 27, 2019