Barbara Hope Cataldi of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully on the morning of May 25, 2020. She was born in Marion, NC on April 8, 1943 to Bryson Kanipe and Mae Weatherman Kanipe.

Barbara grew up in Marion, North Carolina, a small town in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. She was the middle of three children. Barbara served over twenty years as a court reporter for North Carolina State and Federal courts before retiring in 1997. She loved the excitement of being in the court room and was always very proud of her career. She had an incredibly kind heart and a beautiful spirit. Those who knew her well also know that she liked to get up to a little mischief now and then, and she often had a sly twinkle in her eye. Barbara was known for her sharp wit, sense of humor, and colorful sense of style. She never entered a room unnoticed. Barbara loved the beach and dancing to beach music.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Mae and Bryson, her sister Helen, and her daughter Daphne. She is survived by her husband, Adam J. Cataldi, Jr., retired member of the U.S. Air Force; her son, Bob Peterson (Jaimie); daughters Amy Peterson and Melissa Peterson Smith (Luke); her brother Dean Kanipe (Carolyn); and nine grandchildren-Mike, Jessie, Joe, Drayton, Sadie, Esther, Harper, Nora, and Naomi.

The family will have a private graveside service on May 29th, and will plan a larger Celebration of Life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association or the Hospice Foundation of America.



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 28, 2020.
