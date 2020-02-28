Ms. Barbara Angela Johnson, 63, passed peacefully in her sleep at home on February 19, 2020. Ms. Johnson was born in Charlotte; she graduated from Harry P. Harding in 1974 and from Bennett College in May 1978. Surviving Barbara are four brothers, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and a host of relatives and friends. Her home going service will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 29 at A.E. Grier & Sons Chapel, 2310 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2020