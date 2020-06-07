Barbara Kay Green, 70, of Charlotte, went to Heaven Friday, May 29, 2020 following a 7 year battle with Alzeimer's.Barbara was born in Gaffney, SC on September 27, 1949 to the late Horace Brown of Gaffney and the late Gertrude Kanuha Brown of Maui, Hawaii. She was a member of VFW Auxillary, Post 1160.Barbara's immediate family include her husband of 53 years, Danny Green; sons, Mark Green and Phillip Green; and 3 grandsons, Phillip, Cameron, and Michael (deceased). She has one brother, Ronald Brown; and three sisters, Frances Henson, Geraldine Lowe, and Theresa Nelson. Her mother-in-law, Bernice Houser, was like a second mother to her since her Mom passed at 39 years old. Barbara's brother-in-laws are Lanny Green, Michael Green, and Barry Houser.The family would like to thank University Nursing Home for the care given.A celebration of her life will be held at the home of her sister Frances when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in her name to Central Church of God, 5301 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270.