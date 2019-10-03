Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Lisk Lore. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Lisk Lore passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was the youngest of seven children born in Charlotte to Daniel Clyde Lisk and Annie Christine Rose Lisk.



Mrs. Lore is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Walker Lore, Sr.; children, Teri Thornton Young (Gene) of Charleston, SC, Jennifer Lore Sullivan (Sean) of Alexandria, VA and Robert Walker Lore Jr. (Heather) of Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren, Alexandra Thornton Carrick (Greg), Caroline Wells Thornton, Robert Walker Lore III, Grace Winston Lore, and Collin Marshbanks Lore; and two step-grandchildren, Abigail Sullivan Conley (Will) and Patrick Whitaker Sullivan.



Mrs. Lore attended Salem Academy, graduated from Myers Park High School and UNCG (Women's College). She was employed in the Executive offices for Burlington Industries. She worked in the Admissions Office at Providence Day School and later at Lenoir Rhyne College. She was President of the Hickory Museum of Art, and member of The Women's Council, Gibbes Museum of Art, as well as member of the DAR.



A graveside service will be held at a later date.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the excellent care by Spartanburg Hospice.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 3, 2019

