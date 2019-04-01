Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Louise (Beck) Hunter. View Sign





Barbara loved her family and worked alongside her husband, Roy in the family business, Roseland Floral Company for many years. She enjoyed their weekend getaways to the mountain house until his death. She was a wonderful cook - she loved to share her recipes. The Hunter family were members of The First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte.



A service to celebrate the life of Barbara Hunter will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, the 2nd of April 2019 from the graveside of the Historic Elmwood Cemetery at the Hunter family plot.



She is survived by her two sons: Chuck Hunter and his wife, Rebecca Conder Hunter and Mike Hunter all of Charlotte, NC; her sister, Patricia Beck Miller and husband, Mike; niece, Jennifer Miller Goodson and husband, Todd and a nephew, Grant Miller and wife, Ginny; seven great nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to the local American Heart, American Cancer Association or the the Second Harvest Food Bank.



