Service Information
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville , NC 28078
(704)-892-9669
Service
2:00 PM
Davidson College Presbyterian Church
Obituary

Barbara Lucas Regen of Davidson, NC, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born in Evanston, Illinois in 1940, she was the daughter of William Ernest Lucas and Mary Husted Lucas. Barbara graduated from New Trier High School and Wells College. After college, Barbara married Jon Watson Regen; their loving union lasted 54 years. Barbara and Jon raised three children in North Carolina and Virginia where she taught high school French and worked for the Virginia State Legislature. Barbara enjoyed reading and knitting, and had a love of music, playing the recorder and singing with community groups. She savored summer excursions to Sunset Beach, North Carolina, and the Chautauqua Institution in New York. In 2006, Barbara and Jon retired to their beloved Davidson, NC, where she relished the opportunity to spend her golden years among her cherished Davidson friends and family. Barbara is survived by her children, Kelsey (Katie) Regen of Reston, Virginia; William (Harriet) Regen of Davidson; and Suzanne (Rob Grzeszczak) also of Davidson; and her sisters, Deborah Lucas Schneider of Munich, Germany and Charlotte Lucas Small of Kittery, Maine. Barbara treasured every minute with her eight grandchildren Jocelyn and Hank Grzeszczak, Mary Lang and Jon Regen, and Catherine, Claiborne, Charlotte, and Annie Regen. A service to commemorate Barbara's life will be held on September 22 at 2 pm at Davidson College Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care Lake Norman or Levine Cancer Institute.

