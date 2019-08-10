Barbara Marie Barrett (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Marie Barrett.
Service Information
Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service
5301 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC
282123611
(704)-568-2106
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara Marie Barrett, 83, of Charlotte died Friday, August 9, 2019 at Atrium Health University.

A native of Yuma, Arizona, Mrs. Barrett was born to the late William Emmett Brown and Marie Sullivan Brown on April 15, 1936. She enjoyed exercising and was a member of the Simmons YMCA.

Mrs. Barrett is survived by her husband, Charles Barrett, Lt Col, USMC, Ret., sons Michael Barrett of Lyman, SC, Kevin and Mark Barrett of Charlotte, sister Nancy Needham of Denver, CO, brother John Brown of Birmingham, AL, granddaughters Brittany and Kayla Barrett and great-grandson Ian Barrett.

Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 568-2106
funeral home direction icon