Barbara Marie Barrett, 83, of Charlotte died Friday, August 9, 2019 at Atrium Health University.
A native of Yuma, Arizona, Mrs. Barrett was born to the late William Emmett Brown and Marie Sullivan Brown on April 15, 1936. She enjoyed exercising and was a member of the Simmons YMCA.
Mrs. Barrett is survived by her husband, Charles Barrett, Lt Col, USMC, Ret., sons Michael Barrett of Lyman, SC, Kevin and Mark Barrett of Charlotte, sister Nancy Needham of Denver, CO, brother John Brown of Birmingham, AL, granddaughters Brittany and Kayla Barrett and great-grandson Ian Barrett.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 10, 2019