Barbara Jean Elizabeth (Steenburn) Peterson, surrounded by family, passed away on Wednesday April 17th.
She was born in Catskill, New York, on May 11, 1952, and graduated from Catskill High School in 1970. She was a lifelong advocate for abused children, a member of the USO and ardent supporter of America's service men & women and our country's military.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Robert & Joan (Miller) Steenburn, her brothers Eugene & Brian and her sister Patricia. She is survived by her devoted husband Vern Peterson and her children; as well as several grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Services to be held on Saturday, April 27th at 10:00 am, Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home in Catskill, New York.
