Barbara Nell Pickett Chamblee, of Charlotte went to be with her savior on Friday, June 5, 2020. Barbara was born in Greensboro, NC to the late Archie Tate Pickett and Lessie Forsyth Pickett on October 14, 1933.
She graduated from Woman's College in 1955 (now UNC-G.) She and her husband Don were married 64 years. Barbara took great pride in her family, home, and garden. Her love for her family and friends shone through in her fabulous cooking and entertaining skills.
Everyone wanted to be at Barbara's house for the holidays. She was a genteel southern lady in all the best ways. She taught us to write our thank you notes, make soup for those in suffering, and treat everyone we met regardless of their creed, culture, faith or vocation, with respect and love. Her Christian faith was strong and carried her through her whole life's journey. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where she served as a Stephen Minister. She loved serving her church and caring for others. She was a member of the Mecklenburg Medical Alliance of which she was president in 1979-1980.
She worked to create so many memorable times for all of her children from sessions of designing homemade Christmas ornaments, to family beach trips, and traveling adventures across the US. Her love of traveling took Barbara and Don to many exotic places across the world in their 64 years together. Nothing brought her more joy and pride than her 9 grandchildren. She was always ready to play Candy Land, read a book, bake cookies, swim in the ocean, and share her love with them.
She was predeceased by her brother, Archie Tate Pickett, Jr. and her sister, Emma Pickett Velis. Barbara is survived by her husband, Dr. Donald Vance Chamblee and daughters Karen Altenpohl (Bill) of High Point, NC, Diane C. Gohsman (Terry) of Williamsburg, VA, Laura Chamblee and spouse Tom Kalnik of Charlotte, son, Donald Vance Chamblee, Jr. (Dawn) of Denver, NC, and her 9 grandchildren, Mary Beth Bardin, Hannah Marie Bardin, Frank Belton Joyner IV, Vance Forsyth Joyner, Grady Liam Joyner, Russell Vance Chamblee, Jade Catherine Chamblee, Norah Dawn Chamblee, and Stella Patrice Chamblee. She is also survived by 2 special nieces, Anita Velis Spence and Virginia Marie Velis.
Memorials can be made to the Salvation Army, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, Sharon Towers, Doctors Without Borders, or the charity of your choice. There was a family only gathering (due to the Covid Quarantine) at the Covenant Presbyterian Church Columbarium on Thursday, June 11th where her ashes were interred.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.