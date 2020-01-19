Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Propst Andrews. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Propst Andrews, 87, left her earthly home to be with her heavenly Father on January 3, 2020.



She was born on May 23, 1932, in Charlotte, N.C., to the late Rev. Clarence W. Propst and Beatrice Howell Propst.



Barbara graduated from Berryhill High School in Charlotte, N.C. She remained close to many of her classmates and met each month to have breakfast with them. After High School, she continued her education at Meredith College in Raleigh, N.C., graduating with a BA in elementary education. She began her teaching career in Florence, S.C. and continued teaching in Charlotte, N.C., (Primarily Briarwood Elementary) and finished her career at Valleydale, a private school in Oakdale.



Mrs. Andrews was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Power Andrews, as well as two brothers, Ken and Wesley Propst and two sisters, Peggy Angley and Betty Baker. She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth (Lorie), and Greg. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jonathan (Kebra), Ryan, Trey (Chloe), and Madison Andrews and six great grandchildren, Chloe, Jade, Jaxon, Skylar, Lucas and Addison Andrews. Additionally, two brothers, Richard Propst (Lib) of Matthews, N.C. and Phil Propst (Ethel) of Hilton Head, S.C., and two sister-in-laws, Tine and Virginia Propst carry on the family legacy.



She was especially proud that her family could trace its lineage back to the original Mayflower.



Family, music and church activities were always important to her. When younger, she was involved in community activities, teaching Sunday school, working with teens, playing the piano and singing in the church choir.



Barbara loved the Lord and her family and refused to tell anyone goodbye when they visited her. She preferred saying "later" in the certain belief of living an everlasting life with the Lord. We miss you Mom and know you are singing in the heavenly choir and we will see you "later".

