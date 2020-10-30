Barbara Rhyne
October 30, 1937 - October 27, 2020
Stanley, North Carolina - Barbara Jean Lowe Rhyne, of Stanley, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. After several years of declining health, her Lord said it's time to begin her new life in heaven. Born October 30, 1937, in the Turners Lake Community in Clarksville, Texas, she was the oldest child of Gaither "Buster" and Eula Herrington Lowe. She really wanted to celebrate her 83rd birthday in just 3 more days, but the Lord had other plans. Barbara grew up at First Baptist Church in Clarksville. She loved music and was in the high school band from 7th grade through her senior year. After graduating from Clarksville High in 1955, she received a nursing program scholarship at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. (She passed away under the warmth of her TCU purple blanket). As a Freshmen in the fall of 1955, she reluctantly went on a blind date with a Sergeant Richard Rhyne, a North Carolina farm boy stationed at Carswell Air Force base. That reluctance became love at first sight, and she loved to tell that they were engaged in less than a week. They married on August 19, 1956, and one year later, moved to Stanley so Richard (5th generation) could take over the family farm that dated back to the 1700's and the homeplace built in 1799. She put her nursing skills to good use upon arrival in Stanley to lovingly care for Richard's critically ill mother. Even as an in-law, she enthusiastically researched and spoke often about the Rhyne family history, learning and documenting more than the family had previously known. While raising her family in the homeplace, she was a substitute teacher in Stanley schools, a girl scout leader, and a member of the local garden, book, and bridge clubs. She joined Stanley Presbyterian Church (Richard's home church) when she moved to Stanley, and through the years served as a youth choir leader, senior women's Sunday School teacher, and directed some 100 weddings at the church and in the community. She picked up her studies again at Central Piedmont Community College earning an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1970. From 1972 - 1984, she worked in the Nursing Education Department at Charlotte Memorial Hospital. During those working years, she also attended UNC Charlotte at night and earned her BS in nursing in 1980. She worked to help plan and get state approval for the need to build a nursing home in Stanley, and in 1984, she took the NC Administrator of Nursing Homes course and soon after became the initial administrator at the Stanley Total Living Center until 1993. During those nearly 10 years at the TLC, she was instrumental in establishing the first Alzheimer Care Unit in this region. She taught Alzheimer care workshops to RNs in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Washington DC and Charlotte. From 1993 - 2001, she was VP of Dementia Services with a second startup facility in Charlotte. She was a member of the NC Assisted Living Association and served as President of the UNCC chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, a national nursing association. Barbara and Richard raised 3 children, son Robert Rhyne (Marcia), daughter Mary Lynne Cloninger (Rusty), and son James Rhyne (Kimberly), all currently in Stanley, and celebrated 8 grandchildren: Amber and Kasey Rhyne; Adam Cloninger (Laura), Charles Cloninger (Emily); Jessica Rhyne Williams (Russ), Thomas Rhyne (Rachel), Michelle and Meredith Rhyne; 5 great-grandchildren: James Wade, Philip, and Luke Williams, Elsie Cloninger and Paul Rhyne. Barbara and Richard also laid claim as their own to nephew Hayne Cannon (Tammy Freeman) and niece Cathy Cannon Kinzer (Pete) along with their children Andrew Kinzer (Brianna) and Elizabeth Benton Kinzer. Mom was happy to know that grandson, Thomas, and family are now living in the homeplace as the 7th and 8th generation. Barbara is survived by her brother, Marion Lowe (Suzanne) of Clarksville, Texas, and sister-in-law Helen Rhyne Lieurance of Stanley, as well as numerous special nieces and nephews in Texas, NC and VA. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2014, her parents, sister Ann Garrison, brother Ronnie Lowe, niece Cathy and nephew Hayne. We wish the family could celebrate a traditional homegoing service, but due to the pandemic, we will have a "family only" celebration Saturday, October 31, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Stanley with her longtime pastor, Rev. Dan King, officiating. The family is requested to please wear a mask throughout the service. For our family members from afar, church members and friends, you are invited to attend the service via livestream. A pre-service celebration begins on-line at 10:30 am, with the worship service at 11:00 am. Go to www.fpcstanley.org/rhyne
. (We have requested this link to be available for several weeks). We want to thank the Stanley Total Living Center for their caring staff, as they loved on her with a spirit of peace and grace. They made the last 8 months of lockdown as comfortable as possible for both Mom and her family. No long-term care facility is perfect, but the TLC comes close to hitting that mark. Mom loved the TLC, a place she helped build, a place where she ministered, and where she spent her final days. In lieu of flowers, Barbara left 2 requests: a financial gift to Gideon's International. Every $25 gift will purchase 5 Bible's to be sent around the world and can be given in memory of Barbara Rhyne. Envelopes are available at First Presbyterian Church, or call Gideon's at 866-382-4253, or visit www.sendtheword.org
, or a financial gift to Stanley Total Living Center Scholarship Fund in Barbara Rhyne's name to fund training for their CNA's to become nurses: STLC Scholarship Fund, 514 Old Mt. Holly Road, Stanley, NC 28164. Because there will be no visitation, if you would like to share your Barbara memories with the family, please email to brhyne1799@gmail.com or condolence messages may be left on her obituary page at www.woodlawnfuneral.org
. Barbara's family wishes to thank Ronnie Lineberger and Woodlawn Funeral Home for serving our family.