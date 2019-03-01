Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Sanford. View Sign

Barbara Gentry Sanford GASTONIA - Barbara Gentry Sanford, 85, of 706 South York Street in Gastonia, formerly of Fredericksburg, Virginia went to her eternal home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, while a resident at Courtland Terrace. Born on August 21, 1933, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, she is predeceased by her husband, Sam Sanford, her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Gentry and brother, Edward Gentry. Barbara lived most of her childhood years in Madison, Virginia. She graduated from Madison County High School and attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia where she majored in Voice. She spent many years singing as a soloist in Fredericksburg as well as church choirs. She moved to Charlotte in 1990 to await the birth of her first grandchild. While in Charlotte she was a member of Steele Creek Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was awarded the Presbyterian Women's Lifetime Achievement award. She later moved to Gastonia and became a member of the First ARP Church of Gastonia. She was very involved with Women's Ministries as well as leading one of the Bereavement Teams. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Sanford Williams (John) of Gastonia, Mary Beth Monroe (Larry) of Charlotte, Amy Sanford Murphy (Mark) of Concord, NC and son, Ross Sanford (Louise) of Spotsylvania, Virginia. Barbara (aka GaGa) is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Ali Williams of Gastonia, Sam McGuire of Edisto Beach, SC and Ben McGuire of Chapel Hill, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 1st, at First ARP Church in Gastonia at 2:00. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made to the First ARP Building Fund or Gaston Hospice. The family would like to thank the Caregivers at Courtland Terrance for the excellent care provided to GaGa during her time there.

Barbara Gentry Sanford GASTONIA - Barbara Gentry Sanford, 85, of 706 South York Street in Gastonia, formerly of Fredericksburg, Virginia went to her eternal home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, while a resident at Courtland Terrace. Born on August 21, 1933, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, she is predeceased by her husband, Sam Sanford, her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Gentry and brother, Edward Gentry. Barbara lived most of her childhood years in Madison, Virginia. She graduated from Madison County High School and attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia where she majored in Voice. She spent many years singing as a soloist in Fredericksburg as well as church choirs. She moved to Charlotte in 1990 to await the birth of her first grandchild. While in Charlotte she was a member of Steele Creek Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was awarded the Presbyterian Women's Lifetime Achievement award. She later moved to Gastonia and became a member of the First ARP Church of Gastonia. She was very involved with Women's Ministries as well as leading one of the Bereavement Teams. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Sanford Williams (John) of Gastonia, Mary Beth Monroe (Larry) of Charlotte, Amy Sanford Murphy (Mark) of Concord, NC and son, Ross Sanford (Louise) of Spotsylvania, Virginia. Barbara (aka GaGa) is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Ali Williams of Gastonia, Sam McGuire of Edisto Beach, SC and Ben McGuire of Chapel Hill, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 1st, at First ARP Church in Gastonia at 2:00. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made to the First ARP Building Fund or Gaston Hospice. The family would like to thank the Caregivers at Courtland Terrance for the excellent care provided to GaGa during her time there. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close