Barbara Thomas
1938 - 2020
Barbara Thomas
June 6, 1938 - November 25, 2020
Matthews, North Carolina - Barbara Mazy Thomas, 82 of Matthews NC, passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020 surrounded by her children.
Barbara was born in Abilene Texas on June 6, 1938 and graduated from Abilene High School.
She was the daughter of the late JB & Louise Mazy. She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert "Frankie" Thomas. Barbara retired from the Nalle Clinic after 30 years of service.
Barbara is survived by her children, Janelle (Wayne) Gibbs, Bobby (Brigid) Thomas and Jeff Thomas. Grandchildren, Chip (Kim) Williams, Bobby (Audrey) Williams, Frank (Ashleigh) Thomas and Matthew Thomas. One sister, Shirley Wasson and 8 great grandchildren.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private outdoor graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00am at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, N.C. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memory Gardens
December 2, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laura Morgan
November 30, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
