Barbara Thomas
June 6, 1938 - November 25, 2020
Matthews, North Carolina - Barbara Mazy Thomas, 82 of Matthews NC, passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020 surrounded by her children.
Barbara was born in Abilene Texas on June 6, 1938 and graduated from Abilene High School.
She was the daughter of the late JB & Louise Mazy. She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert "Frankie" Thomas. Barbara retired from the Nalle Clinic after 30 years of service.
Barbara is survived by her children, Janelle (Wayne) Gibbs, Bobby (Brigid) Thomas and Jeff Thomas. Grandchildren, Chip (Kim) Williams, Bobby (Audrey) Williams, Frank (Ashleigh) Thomas and Matthew Thomas. One sister, Shirley Wasson and 8 great grandchildren.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private outdoor graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00am at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, N.C. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.
