Barbara Townsend

Barbara Lynn Burchette Townsend CHARLOTTE - Barbara Lynn Burchette Townsend, 78, passed away on October 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Julian Glenn Townsend. They were both natives of Robeson County, NC. She is survived by their three children, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Carol of Fort Mill, SC and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 10, at Alexis Baptist Church in Alexis at 2:00pm with the burial to follow.



