Barney James Norton Jr., 89, passed away early Friday morning, January 10, 2020 at Charlotte Health & Rehab.
Born in Belmont, NC on February 17, 1930, he is the son of the late Barney James Norton Sr. and Beulah Edna Armstrong Norton. Barney attended heavy machine operating school in Charlotte and worked as a supervisor at the Panama Canal for many years. Barney was gifted in many areas and greatly enjoyed working on and flying airplanes.
Survivors include his wife, Yolanda Norton; 2 sons, Barney Norton III(Carol) and Danny Norton(Delores); a daughter, Arlene Walker; 2 siblings, Mary Lois Lee and David Norton(Betty); and 2 grandchildren.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 13, 2020