Barry Edward Marshall
1936 - 2020
Dr. Barry Edward Marshall, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 3, 1936 to Herman and Mary Marshall.

A graduate of The City College of NY, NYU Dental School, and a former Captain in the US Air Force, Barry was adored and admired by his patients, family and friends. He was infinitely loyal to his loved ones. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Linda, the love of his life; solving the world's problems with his "lunch bunch buddies;" and making his daughters and grandchildren belly laugh. He also loved engaging in intellectual, philosophical, and political discussions; imparting sage advice; writing for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a prolific independent writer of Letters to the Editor; and indulging his sweet tooth. He fought a difficult battle with Myelodysplasia for three years. His inexorable courage made him a hero to all who loved him. His sense of humor sustained him and everyone around him. Barry leaves an epic legacy of original song medleys, screenplays, and "Daddyisms."

In addition to his parents, Barry is predeceased by his brother, Lloyd Marshall. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Stacey and Dana; grandchildren: Katie, Jack, Chloe and Connor; and sons-in-law, Michael and Dan. He is also survived by his adored sister, Eilene Schlessinger, brother-in-law, Stanley Schessingler; and sister-in-law, Myra Marshall.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made to MDS research as follows:http://giving.mountsinai.org/

Click "donate now."

Click on "other" in the "Direct my gift" drop down

Enter MDS Research - Dr. Lewis Silverman

There was a private family service held on July 23rd. A memorial Zoom service will take place at a later date, to be announced.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
Dr. Marshall was our family dentist for as long as he was in practice. He never forgot the names of my children even after they became adults and moved on. During my dental appointments he always entertained with interesting commentary and the time flew! Long after his retirement I ran into him and he remembered me and asked about my family. I’m sure all his patients share my affection and sadness today. May you be blessed with happy memories of Dr. Marshall. All my prayers and best to your family.
Dorothy Harbin
Dorothy Harbin
Acquaintance
