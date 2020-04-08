Barry Gordon Hedrick (1954 - 2020)
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
28083
(704)-933-2222
Obituary
Barry Gordon Hedrick, 65, of Kannapolis passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born October 12, 1954 in Mecklenburg County, he was the son of the late Gordon and Gladys Davenport Hedrick.

He is survived by his wife of, Lisa Davenport Hedrick; a son, Joshua G. Hedrick (Jennifer) a daughter, Ian Elizabeth Traver (Jeff); five grandchildren; and four siblings.

A memorial service to honor Barry's life, will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed online www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 8, 2020
