Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Kent Love. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Memorial service 2:00 PM Myers Park Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Barry Kent Love, 57, of Charlotte, NC, died Tuesday, August 27, after a lengthy illness. An accomplished financial executive who prized his family and his faith above all, Barry passed away peacefully at his lakeside home surrounded by his beloved wife and three children.



He is survived by his wife, Debby (Hoffmann) Love; his daughter, Erin, a graduate student at Colorado State University; his sons, Ryan, a senior at Clemson University, and John, a sophomore at the University of North Carolina; his parents, Bill and Virginia Love of Sacramento, Calif.; and his brother, Dennis Love, also of Sacramento.



Barry was born and grew up in Anniston, AL, where his father owned a successful local supermarket chain and his mother was an award-winning educator. Barry attended The Donoho School and was well known for his academic achievements, leadership skills, and wry sense of humor. He was very active in the youth program at Golden Springs Baptist Church, where his parents were founding members. After graduation from Donoho, he attended Samford University in Birmingham, AL, and began to develop his interests in banking and the financial world. It was at Samford that Barry met his future wife, Debby, also a remarkable student; as a senior, Barry was named "Mr. Samford," while Debby was valedictorian of their graduating class. After his graduate studies in international business at the University of South Carolina, Barry joined Wachovia Bank in Atlanta, GA, where he would work for 16 years.



Upon moving to Atlanta in 1986, Barry joined Peachtree Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and served as a deacon. Barry and Debby were married the following year, in 1987. The Loves later became members of the Northside Drive Baptist Church, where Barry again served as deacon and was a member of the Sanctuary Choir, an experience he treasured. In 2002, Barry helped start Gulf Stream Asset Management in Charlotte as its Chief Credit Officer, and the family relocated there the following year. Gulf Stream was acquired by an outside firm in 2011 and Barry subsequently joined US Bank in an executive role and worked there until his recent retirement. The Loves currently are members of the Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte where Barry participated in the Chancel Choir, continuing to share his love of sacred music. Barry also loved photography and was a familiar sight at his children's many activities over the years, camera at the ready, and left an extensive visual legacy for his family.



Barry was an avid sports enthusiast and a dedicated lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves baseball team and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. As a youngster he meticulously kept a scorecard at every major league baseball game he attended and over the years built an impressive collection of Braves and Crimson Tide memorabilia, including a football autographed by legendary Alabama football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. At Wachovia he was renowned for his epic sports trivia duels with his great friend and colleague Rod Miles. He loved to reminisce about how he and Debby were in the stands during the most delirious moment in Atlanta sports history, when the Braves rallied to win Game 7 of the 1992 National League Championship Series and return to the World Series. He took devilish joy in drawing confounded double-takes at Clemson football games with his extremely rare combination of Clemson shirt and Crimson Tide cap. He also kept a running interest in Samford football, and in recent years had begun an annual tradition of attending a Samford game with a group of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers.



Most significantly, Barry was an exemplary husband and father who, even as he battled debilitating brain and lung cancer, never lost his playful humor or his intellectual curiosity about the world. He and Debby formed a stellar partnership that brilliantly lit the path for their loving family and led the way by their own outstanding example. Their lives were defined by their shared family experiences: church, faithful pets, boating and fishing on Lake Norman, 13-hour road trips to Florida in their '96 Suburban with countless stops for cheap gas and fast food, weekend camping trips with bonfires under the stars, and long hikes through the woods and mountains. A family who genuinely enjoys each other's company is the most convincing evidence of a job well done. Barry's life, beautifully and courageously lived, will always serve as an inspiration to all who knew and loved him.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, at 2PM at Myers Park Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Myers Park Baptist Church Chancel Choir, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC, 28207; or the Carolinas Lung Cancer Fund, c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 E Boulevard, Charlotte, NC, 28203.





Barry Kent Love, 57, of Charlotte, NC, died Tuesday, August 27, after a lengthy illness. An accomplished financial executive who prized his family and his faith above all, Barry passed away peacefully at his lakeside home surrounded by his beloved wife and three children.He is survived by his wife, Debby (Hoffmann) Love; his daughter, Erin, a graduate student at Colorado State University; his sons, Ryan, a senior at Clemson University, and John, a sophomore at the University of North Carolina; his parents, Bill and Virginia Love of Sacramento, Calif.; and his brother, Dennis Love, also of Sacramento.Barry was born and grew up in Anniston, AL, where his father owned a successful local supermarket chain and his mother was an award-winning educator. Barry attended The Donoho School and was well known for his academic achievements, leadership skills, and wry sense of humor. He was very active in the youth program at Golden Springs Baptist Church, where his parents were founding members. After graduation from Donoho, he attended Samford University in Birmingham, AL, and began to develop his interests in banking and the financial world. It was at Samford that Barry met his future wife, Debby, also a remarkable student; as a senior, Barry was named "Mr. Samford," while Debby was valedictorian of their graduating class. After his graduate studies in international business at the University of South Carolina, Barry joined Wachovia Bank in Atlanta, GA, where he would work for 16 years.Upon moving to Atlanta in 1986, Barry joined Peachtree Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and served as a deacon. Barry and Debby were married the following year, in 1987. The Loves later became members of the Northside Drive Baptist Church, where Barry again served as deacon and was a member of the Sanctuary Choir, an experience he treasured. In 2002, Barry helped start Gulf Stream Asset Management in Charlotte as its Chief Credit Officer, and the family relocated there the following year. Gulf Stream was acquired by an outside firm in 2011 and Barry subsequently joined US Bank in an executive role and worked there until his recent retirement. The Loves currently are members of the Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte where Barry participated in the Chancel Choir, continuing to share his love of sacred music. Barry also loved photography and was a familiar sight at his children's many activities over the years, camera at the ready, and left an extensive visual legacy for his family.Barry was an avid sports enthusiast and a dedicated lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves baseball team and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. As a youngster he meticulously kept a scorecard at every major league baseball game he attended and over the years built an impressive collection of Braves and Crimson Tide memorabilia, including a football autographed by legendary Alabama football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. At Wachovia he was renowned for his epic sports trivia duels with his great friend and colleague Rod Miles. He loved to reminisce about how he and Debby were in the stands during the most delirious moment in Atlanta sports history, when the Braves rallied to win Game 7 of the 1992 National League Championship Series and return to the World Series. He took devilish joy in drawing confounded double-takes at Clemson football games with his extremely rare combination of Clemson shirt and Crimson Tide cap. He also kept a running interest in Samford football, and in recent years had begun an annual tradition of attending a Samford game with a group of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers.Most significantly, Barry was an exemplary husband and father who, even as he battled debilitating brain and lung cancer, never lost his playful humor or his intellectual curiosity about the world. He and Debby formed a stellar partnership that brilliantly lit the path for their loving family and led the way by their own outstanding example. Their lives were defined by their shared family experiences: church, faithful pets, boating and fishing on Lake Norman, 13-hour road trips to Florida in their '96 Suburban with countless stops for cheap gas and fast food, weekend camping trips with bonfires under the stars, and long hikes through the woods and mountains. A family who genuinely enjoys each other's company is the most convincing evidence of a job well done. Barry's life, beautifully and courageously lived, will always serve as an inspiration to all who knew and loved him.A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, at 2PM at Myers Park Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Myers Park Baptist Church Chancel Choir, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC, 28207; or the Carolinas Lung Cancer Fund, c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 E Boulevard, Charlotte, NC, 28203. Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close