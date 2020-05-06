Barry King Armstrong, 78, passed away on April 30, 2020 at his home in Charlotte, NC.



Barry was born on December 27, 1941 at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte, son of the late Ethel Bowen Armstrong and Jasper Lee Armstrong.



Barry attended Belmont High School and UNC Chapel Hill with a degree in Business Administration. He married his sweetheart Lynn Matthias on July 28, 1968 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. He worked for Scott Paper for 26 years, followed by 15 years in the grocery brokerage business. Barry loved fishing with his special friends, golf, and the annual trip to Sunset Beach with the entire family. He and Lynn have made a home for Scotties for over fifty years.



Barry is survived by Lynn, his loving wife of 51 years; son Ben Armstrong and wife Erin, and their daughters Charlotte and Annabelle; daughter Taylor Aiken and husband Weston, and their sons Joel and Miller; daughter Laura Short and husband Walter, and their children Harris and Margaret.



The service for Barry will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Charlotte at a later date. Memorials may be made to Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206 or Thompson Child & Family Focus, 6800 Saint Peter's Lane, Matthews, NC 28105.







