Barry Morton Storick, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - Barry M. Storick, age 85, of Summerville, South Carolina, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 3:11 P.M. He was born June 17, 1935, Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Rose and Edward Storick. Barry was active in basketball starting in grammar school on the PAL, Police Athletic League, and Captain of the Abraham Lincoln High school team from his sophomore year through his senior year when he graduated and was awarded a full scholarship to the prestigious University of Washington and Lee, located in Lexington, Virginia. Barry was a member of Phi Epsilon Phi, a predominately Jewish Fraternity, and participated in W&L basketball while obtaining a Liberal Arts degree. The final basketball season at W&L was momentous as the title of the Southern Conference was between W&L and West Virginia. The W&L record for the final game against West Virginia was 20-6. West Virginia, led by the infamous Hot Rod Hundley who scored 24 points, defeated W&L Generals 67-52. W&L finished the season under the coaching of Billy McCann, that included impressive rebounding by Storick, and still noted in W& L archives that Barry still maintains the number 5 position for rebounds and free throws at W&L. Coach McCann remained a father figure until he passed several years ago, and fellow teammate Barkley Smith remained constant friends till Barry's death. Upon graduation, June 7, 1957, he entered the law school at Washington and Lee and graduated January, 1961. While attending law school he was an assistant Basketball Coach under Winnie Miller at W&L. The following year Coach Winnie Miller became the Head Coach at Virginia Military Institute and Barry was chosen for the JV Basketball coach at Virginia Military Academy. Upon graduation from law school he worked for Allstate Insurance in Charlotte, North Carolina and later with State Farm Insurance in Raleigh, North Carolina. Barry passed the North Carolina Bar and returned to Charlotte, North Carolina to set up his law practice where he continued working as a well-respected attorney for over 45 years. During this period of time he continued with his passion for basketball by scouting college recruits, as well as participating in local basketball leagues and assisting with his son's basketball games. Barry will be remembered for many things, but above all, for his kind and gentle spirit, his integrity and wit. Upon retirement due to illness he and his wife, Molly, relocated to Summerville, South Carolina where he continued to enjoyed foreign movies, being an avid reader, and sports specifically the Clemson Tigers, and other college basketball games, NBA Golden State Warriors, and New York Yankees. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Molly Egan Storick, his sons Scott (Whitney) Storick, of Boca Raton, Florida, Dr. Steve (Mary Audrey) Storick, of Columbia, South Carolina, Barry Morton Storick, Jr. of Sulaimani, Iraq, stepson Benjamin Brenner, New Jersey, stepdaughter Maria (Justin) Sevigny, of Charlotte, North Carolina, grandchildren Scott Storick, Jr., Charlotte, NC and Mariah Jacqueline Storick of Denver, CO, Virginia Storick, Dublin, Ireland, and Rochelle Storick (Austin) Mont of Lexington, South Carolina, Jackson Storick of Boca Raton, Florida, cousins Donald (Joyce) Sacks of Woodland Hills, California, Sheldon Sacks of Beverly Hills, California, Ellen Sacks of Clearwater Florida and Jill (Bill) Perna, Vero Beach, Florida. Mrs. Storick would like to express her sincere gratitude to Barry's doctors, caregivers, friends Rich Kelly, Dave & Brenda Watson, Judge Paige McThenia, Al Ashrafi Family, Lee Van Nguyen Family, her advocate and relatives Drs. Steve & Mary Audrey Storick, her family and the many neighbors who assisted Barry during his time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Washington and Lee Hillel W. Washington Street, Lexington, VA 24450 and Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012. Service at Parks Funeral Home Mausoleum, Summerville S.C. with Rabbi Aaron Sherman, and burial was private at Barry's request.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 2, 2020.
