Mr. Barry Warrez Sims, 57 of Charlotte, passed away on March 7, 2019 due to an automobile accident. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 2:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 15, 2019