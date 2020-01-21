Age 94, of Charlotte, went home to God on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born February 13, 1925 in Bethune, SC he was the son of the late Mr. BW Best and Helen Smith Best. After graduating from Bethune High School in 1942, Bill attended Clemson College before joining the Navy and serving aboard USS-LST979. In 1950 he graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Bill enjoyed spending time at his lake house, golfing, and making sure a good time was had by people of all ages.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Jo Marie Best; son, David T. Best; grandchildren, Dustin, Nick and Stephanie; great grandson, Bentley; and many more loving family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ratcliff Best; and son, William Best.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sedgefield United Methodist Church or to a .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 21, 2020