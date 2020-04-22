Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Johnson Pigg. View Sign Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home 12115 University City Blvd Harrisburg , NC 28075 (704)-247-1722 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Beatrice Johnson Pigg, age 86, of East Enterprise, Indiana and Charlotte North Carolina entered this life on July 9, 1933 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was the loving daughter of the late Sam and Clara Adkins Johnson. She was raised in Charlotte and resided there most of her life. She was first united in marriage to Cecil Dorton Smith on December 23, 1950 and this union was blessed with a daughter, Vickie Dianne and a son, Ricky Floyd. She retired from Owens Illinois Plastic Bottling Company after many years of service. She was united in marriage to James Eldridge Pigg and they shared several years together until his death. She was a Christian and enjoyed gardening and her poodle, Shadow. Beatrice moved to Indiana on October 28, 2016 to be near her daughter. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Beatrice died on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 9:20 p.m. at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Beatrice will be missed by her loving daughter, Vickie Dianne Smith Kachelmeier of East Enterprise, Indiana; her two grandchildren; her brother, Roland Johnson, Sr. of Harrisburg, North Carolina; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Sam Johnson, died April 6, 1972, her mother, Clara A. Adkins Johnson, died June 30, 1984, her husband, James Eldridge Pigg, died November 18, 1988, her son, Ricky Floyd Smith, died June 6, 2006, her son in law, Dan Michael Kachelmeier, died January 23, 2019, her sisters, Girleen Ercek, Kathryn McClellan, and Carol Johnson. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at the Charlotte Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, 7632 Hood Road Charlotte, North Carolina. Entombment will follow in the Charlotte Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, 7632 Hood Road Charlotte, North Carolina (Please Note: Due to the Covid-19 Restrictions Apply) Visitation Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Hartsell Funeral Home-Harrisburg Chapel, 12115 University City Blvd. Harrisburg, North Carolina. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to ASPCA for animals. Online condolences,

