Beatriz R. Jones November 1, 1943 February 12, 2020 CHARLOTTE - Beatriz Rincon Jones, age 76, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. She lived a full, fulfilled life as a daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and mother. Born in Caracas, Venezuela and raised in Maracaibo, Beatriz attended elementary and high school in Switzerland and the country of her birth. With her mother and youngest sister, she moved to Miami, FL in 1964. There she finished school and began her career. In 1973, she married the father of her three children, Thomas H. Jones (deceased). She became a proud United States citizen in 1976. Beatriz and family moved to Charlotte, NC in 1981 and thereafter considered Charlotte home. Beatriz exemplified the story of countless immigrants to the country that she loved. With gratitude, she quietly worked hard, contributed to the community, lived a life of integrity and meaning, and generally touched people's lives. The door to her home was always open to family, friends, and those who just needed a place to have a meal and a laugh. She approached life with unwavering honesty, love of family, and purpose. Beatriz was also a business owner, teacher, and translator. For over 30 years, she owned and managed various rental properties. More importantly, she had the heart of an artist as recently exemplified by her ceramic sculptures. Her recent art explored memory, spirituality, self-perception, and the fleeting nature of time. During a life well-lived, her proudest achievement was her three children: sons, Andrew (Brooklyn, NY) and Alex (Washington, DC), and daughter, Anne-Marie (Madison, GA). She is preceded by her mother, Maria Chiquinquira Cruz Mendez de Rincon, father, Teodolo Rincon Martinez, sister, Consuelo Villasmil Rincon, and niece, Maria Connie Villasmil. She is also survived by her sister, Maria Isabel Rincon, (Caracas, Venezuela); her grandchildren: Eli Richardson (St. Petersburg, FL) and Jake, Eloise, and Ben Carlson (Madison, GA); and her nieces and nephews: Joanna Rincon and Guillermo, Alberto, Fernando, Maria Ines, Lorena, Beatriz Julieta, Luis Rafael, Christian, and David Villasmil. Memorial services will be held at the Chapel of St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC on February 21, at 10:55 a.m.; a reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that financial contributions be made in Beatriz's memory to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region (

