Obituary

Linda Rebecca "Becky" Carpenter Lineberger, 72, died July 14, 2019 at her home after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrigs disease). She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Cleveland C. "Pete" Carpenter and Edith Glenn Carpenter. Becky was a retired school teacher, having taught in the Charlotte- Mecklenburg School system for 30 years, most at North Mecklenburg High School. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Holly where she had served as Deacon, Elder, and was church treasurer for many years, and was former treasurer of the Mount Holly CRO. She also served as treasurer for the Presbyterian Women of Western North Carolina. However, her most beloved job was taking care of her three grandsons, who affectionally called her "BeBe".



Survivors include her husband David Lee Lineberger, Sr., a daughter Leslie Bauer and husband Ken of Lincolnton, a son David Lee Lineberger Jr. and wife Shannon of Stanley, three grandsons Jake Bauer, Paxton and Brody Lineberger, and numerous cousins.



A service to celebrate the life of Becky will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday July 18th at the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Holly with Reverend Janet B. DeWater officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. A private entombment will precede the service in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery.



The family extends a special thank you to the Bayada nurses Leslie, Linda, Marcus and Sharilyn who cared for Becky.



Memorials may be made to Mount Holly CRO, 2120 Spring Street, Mount Holly, NC 28120 or the First Presbyterian Church, PO box 687, Mount Holly, NC 28120



Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Lineberger family.

