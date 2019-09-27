Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Behzad "Al" Abedi-Asl. View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 700 South New Hope Road Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-865-3451 Service 4:30 PM Danial Stowe Botanical Garden Belmont , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Behzad "Al" Abedi-Asl, 63, of Charlotte, NC departed to heaven on Friday September 20th, 2019. Born on May 10th, 1956 in Ardabil, Iran; he was the eldest son of Bouk Agah Abedi-Asl and Azizeh Manouchehri. He was married to the love of his life Angela Cagle of Alexis, NC in 1996. Al and Angela were blessed with 23 years of marriage and two exceptional children, Armon and Sophia.



Al moved to the US in 1975, at 17 years old to pursue his American Dream. Al earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering in 1980 and a Master of Science Degree in Engineering in 1985 from the University of Tennessee. He became a proud naturalized citizen of the United States in 1989. In 1996, Al joined AB Carter in Gastonia as Vice-President of Manufacturing, where he made lifelong friends and shared many memories.



Al had a vibrant passion for family, life, and work and approached everything with unparalleled enthusiasm, charisma and energy that produced copious amounts of love, happiness and laughter. Al's success in his life was surpassed only by his passion for living life to the fullest and doing it with the ones he loved and respected. His greatest accomplishment was building a life and family with his love, Angela, who was his true soulmate. He dedicated himself unselfishly to being a dad and always regarded his role as a father as his pride and joy. His never-ending energy and his focus on living life in the moment is something everlasting, that will be sorely missed by those of us that loved and were blessed enough to know all of who he was.



His children said; "He was in love with being the best Dad, laughing, and giving the best advice", "He loved road trips, vacations and going absolutely everywhere together." "Dad would do absolutely anything in the world just to see us smile."



Additional surviving family includes sister Nasrin and children Bita and Parham, Brother Hamid and wife Pegah and children Saba and Parsa, Sister Kiyan and husband Ibrahim and children Pedram, Sahel and Milad, Brother Farid and wife Melanie and children Elizabeth and Chelsea, Uncle and Aunt Dr. Esrafil Abedi and Dr. Shahla and children Dr. Parastou and Babak, and numerous relatives abroad. Father in law Larry Cagle, Sr. and wife Brenda Sims Cagle, Brother in Law Larry Cagle, Jr and wife Beverly Hamilton Cagle and children Erin Cagle and Levi Cagle-Isaac, and Sister in Law Beth Cagle.



A service to celebrate Al's Life will be held at 4:30 pm, Sunday September 29th, 2019, at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont, NC with Pastor Dale Peterson presiding. The family will greet friends following the service.



Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting



McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving The Abedi Family.

Behzad "Al" Abedi-Asl, 63, of Charlotte, NC departed to heaven on Friday September 20th, 2019. Born on May 10th, 1956 in Ardabil, Iran; he was the eldest son of Bouk Agah Abedi-Asl and Azizeh Manouchehri. He was married to the love of his life Angela Cagle of Alexis, NC in 1996. Al and Angela were blessed with 23 years of marriage and two exceptional children, Armon and Sophia.Al moved to the US in 1975, at 17 years old to pursue his American Dream. Al earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering in 1980 and a Master of Science Degree in Engineering in 1985 from the University of Tennessee. He became a proud naturalized citizen of the United States in 1989. In 1996, Al joined AB Carter in Gastonia as Vice-President of Manufacturing, where he made lifelong friends and shared many memories.Al had a vibrant passion for family, life, and work and approached everything with unparalleled enthusiasm, charisma and energy that produced copious amounts of love, happiness and laughter. Al's success in his life was surpassed only by his passion for living life to the fullest and doing it with the ones he loved and respected. His greatest accomplishment was building a life and family with his love, Angela, who was his true soulmate. He dedicated himself unselfishly to being a dad and always regarded his role as a father as his pride and joy. His never-ending energy and his focus on living life in the moment is something everlasting, that will be sorely missed by those of us that loved and were blessed enough to know all of who he was.His children said; "He was in love with being the best Dad, laughing, and giving the best advice", "He loved road trips, vacations and going absolutely everywhere together." "Dad would do absolutely anything in the world just to see us smile."Additional surviving family includes sister Nasrin and children Bita and Parham, Brother Hamid and wife Pegah and children Saba and Parsa, Sister Kiyan and husband Ibrahim and children Pedram, Sahel and Milad, Brother Farid and wife Melanie and children Elizabeth and Chelsea, Uncle and Aunt Dr. Esrafil Abedi and Dr. Shahla and children Dr. Parastou and Babak, and numerous relatives abroad. Father in law Larry Cagle, Sr. and wife Brenda Sims Cagle, Brother in Law Larry Cagle, Jr and wife Beverly Hamilton Cagle and children Erin Cagle and Levi Cagle-Isaac, and Sister in Law Beth Cagle.A service to celebrate Al's Life will be held at 4:30 pm, Sunday September 29th, 2019, at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont, NC with Pastor Dale Peterson presiding. The family will greet friends following the service.Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving The Abedi Family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close