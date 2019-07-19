Belinda Polk, 70, of Locust, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home.
Ms. Polk was born March 3, 1949 to the late Gatha Gray Austin and the late Ramelle Teeter Austin. She was employed as a teacher and coach by Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools for 27 years. She also taught at Piedmont Middle School in Union County. She played sports in college and for recreation as an adult. She enjoyed maintaining a beautiful yard and creating elaborate Christmas yard displays. She loved to learn and to teach. She had a passion for history and enjoyed taking her son, and later her grandchildren on historic adventures. She loved her family and her dog, CiCi.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church in Stanfield officiated by Rev. Keith Austin, cousin of the deceased. Burial will follow at the church gravesite.
Survivors include sister, Cathy Ann Austin of Locust; brothers, Tony Austin (Cathy) and Dale Austin (Cathy) all of Locust; son, Richard Chadwick (Kim) Polk of Concord; and grandchildren, Gracyn Polk, McKenna Polk, and Landon Polk of Concord.
Memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 100 Berea Baptist Church Road, Stanfield, NC 28163.
