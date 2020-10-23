Ben L. Harwood, 76, of Charlotte, passed away October 21, 2020. He was born in Stanly County, NC to the late John Elbert Harwood and Frances Pearle Fink. He is survived by his wife, Tana Almond Harwood of Charlotte; son, Jonathon Harwood (Ashley) of Suwanee, GA; daughter, Alison Foster (Matt) of Boone, NC; and eleven grandchildren, Emma, Coy, Miles, Evie, Charlotte, and Wells Harwood, and Silas, Zebedee, Eliza, Ezekiel, and Simeon Foster. He is also survived by his sister, Elicia Harwood Hinkel of Snellville, GA, several nieces and nephews, and cousins in Stanly County. He was predeceased by his older brother, Ronnie, who lived in Albemarle.
Ben was active in his children's school years, particularly his son's football. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed these activities with his good friends. He was previously part owner of a business and worked in retail sales until retirement.
A celebration of his life with friends will be at a later date. Donations made to a charity of choice
would be appreciated.