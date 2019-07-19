Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ben Morgan Flowe. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Philadelphia Presbyterian Church 11501 Bain School Rd Mint Hill , NC View Map Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Philadelphia Presbyterian Church 11501 Bain School Rd Mint Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ben M. Flowe (75) passed away peacefully on the morning of July 16, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC.



Ben was born on July 12, 1944, in Charlotte, NC, to the late Jap Flowe and Faye Beaver Flowe. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, cousin, uncle and friend. Ben graduated East Mecklenburg High School, Charlotte, NC, class of 1962 and continued his education by working his way through college earning a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering (BSCE) from NC State University in 1971.



Upon graduation, Ben earned his Professional Land Surveyor certification, began a long career at Duke Power as a land surveyor and retired from Duke Energy Real Estate in 1999 after 30 years. During his time at Duke Energy, Ben started his own company, Ben M. Flowe and Son Land Surveying, in 1981 with his son, Greg Flowe, and enjoyed surveying with his son on the weekends.



Ben lived in the Charlotte area his whole life and was a member of Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Mint Hill, the church his ancestors first attended in the 1700s. He participated in Mint Hill Athletics Association and was a past member of the NC Society of Surveyors and current SC Society of Professional Land Surveyors. Ben's hobbies included coaching youth softball, baseball and basketball in Mint Hill, NC, and winning several state championships. Ben was a fan of many sports, including NASCAR (especially enjoyed Kyle Busch), Charlotte Checkers, Professional Bull Riding and football. Other hobbies included gardening, fishing, driving his Jeep and traveling all over the US, especially to his favorite destinations: Cherry Grove, SC, Alaska, national parks out West and Disney World. Known as Paw Paw to his five grandchildren, he cherished time with each of them and he tried his best to never miss an event in which his grandchildren were participating.



Anyone who knew him, knew Ben was an honorable, hardworking man, true to his word and devoted to his family. Those family members left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife of 53 years, Martha P. "Marty" Flowe; children Gregory Scott Flowe and wife Janean Spicer Flowe; Lori Beth Flowe Jaeger and husband Eric Kirk Jaeger; Amy Leigh Flowe Chavis and husband Jack Chavis, Jr.; grandchildren Andrew Kirk Jaeger, Jason Gregory Flowe, Mason Taylor Jaeger, Justin Scott Flowe and Morgan Faye Chavis; sister Terry Flowe and husband Daniel C. Malitz and their children Samuel and Lucas; as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces.



A service to celebrate Ben's life will be held at 11:30 am Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the main sanctuary at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Katie Sloan and the Rev. Mark Lee will officiate. Family will begin receiving guests at 10:00 am prior to the service in the church rotunda.



Flowers are accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Philadelphia Presbyterian Church Columbarium Fund, 11501 Bain School Rd, Mint Hill, NC, 28227 or JDRF, 205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28217.



Online condolences may be made to the Flowe family at

