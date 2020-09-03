Dr. Ben Sullivan Tatum, 88, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born in Marlboro County, South Carolina, the youngest son of William Franklin Tatum and Mary Sullivan Tatum.He is survived by his daughters, Jill Tatum Cribb (Dean) of Laurinburg, Gwen Tatum Nix of Charlotte, Carol Tatum Stanton (Rob) of McColl, SC, and Mary Margaret Tatum Wise (Tom) of Winchester, VA. He was the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren, Paige Cribb Woodham (Dereck), Rob Cribb (Chloe`), Adam, Daniel and Sarah Nix, Ben Stanton (Marci), Mary Gibson Stanton and Gus, Maggie and Sam Wise. His great grandchildren, Russell and Mariella Stanton, Tatum Cribb, and Monroe Woodham brought him great joy.He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Ridgill Tatum, his parents and his brothers, William Franklin Tatum, Jr and Donald Sullivan Tatum.Ben enjoyed sharing memories of his McColl, SC childhood. Following graduation from high school, he attended Wake Forest College and graduated in 1955. While there, he played football and baseball. He was named an All ACC third baseman in 1954. He later attended The Medical College of South Carolina in Charleston where he met his beloved, Doris, and they married in 1958. Ben completed his medical residency in obstetrics and gynecology at NC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill. Following residency and prior to settling in Laurinburg, Ben served two years at Camp Lejeune as a naval physician on base. From 1966 to 1994, he provided obstetric and gynecological care to women in Scotland County and neighboring counties as a partner in Laurinburg Surgical Clinic and at Scotland Memorial Hospital. He valued the friendships made over years in medicine and enjoyed watching the many babies he delivered grow up in the community.Ben was a member of the Laurinburg Rotary Club and First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and attending and supporting various sporting events, especially if the Demon Deacons were involved. In his years of retirement, he devoted much of his time to family and enjoyed visiting the beach. Most mornings you could find him catching up with friends at his "coffee club".At this time, a private family service will be held to celebrate his life.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353 or First United Methodist Church, 101 West Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28352.Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.