Bonnie is survived by her husband, Chuck and the children they shared: Charles Jennings Cooley, II (Karen), Christopher Young Cooley (Linda) and Kathryn Cooley Heiser (Richard); and her three grandchildren: Nicholas Cooper Cooley, Benjamin Thomas Cooley and Emma Kathryn Heiser. She was so proud of every one of them.



Bonnie will be remembered for her love of family, her chicken cacciatore dinners and for never, ever arriving anywhere on time!



The funeral service will be a private event for the family, followed by a celebration of life from 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21st, at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .



Condolences may be offered at





500 Providence Road

Charlotte , NC 28207

