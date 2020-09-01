Benjamin Craig

Benjamin Scott Craig CHARLOTTE - Mr. Craig, 57, beloved father and friend of Charlotte, NC, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born January 19, 1963, in Charlotte, NC to the late Bill Craig and Ruby Gillespie Craig. Scott was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He was a kind, generous, and compassionate man. His laughter and humor were contagious and warmed anyone around him. Scott loved and was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Scott Craig; close friend and ex-wife, Deb Craig; brother Mike Craig and his wife Cindy; sister Reda Hearn and her husband Mike; four nieces, Erin, Jamie, Whitney and Catherine; one nephew, Lance, all of Charlotte. No services are planned at this time.



