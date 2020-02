Benjamin Harris Bentley, Jr., 93, of Charlotte, NC, passed away early Thursday morning the 6th of February 2020 at Novant Health - Matthews.Ben, as he was affectionately known, was born the 23rd of October 1926 in Appalachia, VA, one of four children to the late Benjamin Harris Bentley, Sr. and Leora Cress Bentley. He is survived by two daughters: Karen Callahan of Nashville, TN and Kay Emad and her husband, Jim of Matthews, NC; four grandchildren: Amanda Callahan, Katie Callahan, Taylor Emad and Lauren Emad and a number of nieces and nephews. Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bentley and their son, Benj. Bentley III. The Bentley family will greet friends and family from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Saturday, the 8th of February 2020 at New City Church. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 2:00 PM in the Sanctuary. Burial will be in Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be to New City Church, 2500 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.