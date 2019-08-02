Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Hugh Flowe M.D.. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson Funeral Home 100 Branchview Dr Ne Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-3168 Memorial service 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin Hugh Flowe, M.D. passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House.



A memorial service will be 3 PM Sunday at First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service in Davis Hall.



Ben was born June 20, 1926 in Charlotte to the late John Hubert Flowe and Maude Biggers Flowe. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Bell Flowe; son, Lock Flowe; and grandson, Ben Gurley. Ben graduated as Valedictorian from Concord High School Class of 1943. He went on to Duke University, graduating from the School of Medicine Class of 1949, and won the Mosby Prize in Surgery. Ben did intern surgery, fellow surgery, assistant resident surgery, and resident surgery, all at Duke between 1949 and 1957. He was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve attached to the First Marine Division, Korea MASH Unit, 38th Parrell Medical Society. Ben later returned to Concord where he was licensed by North Carolina and joined the practice with Dr. William Chalfant and Dr. John N. Crook. He served as Chief of Surgery at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital 1951 and 1961, and as Chief of Staff 1976-1977. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Alpha Omega Alpha, Board of Thoracic Surgery, American Board of Surgery, Fellow of American College of Surgeons, Southeastern Surgical Congress, A.M.A., Deryl Hart Society, National Board of Medical Examiners, and N.C. Surgical Association. Ben had 8 holes in one during his lifetime, last one red tees, no skirt. He also coordinated communion and sang in the choir at Taylor Glen.



Ben is survived by children, Benjamin "Benjie" Hugh Flowe, Jr. and wife Margaret "Peg", Sally Flowe Aberle and husband Tom, and daughter-in-law, Judith Flowe; grandchildren, Samantha "Sammie" Kathleen Connor Flowe, Andrew Benjamin Connor Flowe, Jane Aaronson Mahoney, Daniel Thomas Mahoney, Paris Lynn Flowe, and John Locklin Flowe, Jr.; and great granddaughter Addyson Benna Epperson.



The family wishes to thank caregiver Ethel "Cookie" Burch and Dr. Paul Campbell.



Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church "Families in Need", PO Box 789, Concord, NC 28026.



Condolences may be sent to



Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Flowe family.

