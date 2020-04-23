Benjamin Kirby Burch, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1929 in Rocky Mount, NC to the late Bennie and Mary Burch.
He retired after 35 years as a Switchman in the Central Office with Southern Bell. Benjamin was known as a jokester and a talker who never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Frances Burch; daughter, Kathy Raymes and husband Dart; grandchildren, Kelsey Foster and husband Ashton, Meredith Raymes, Blake and Alex Raymes, Wesley Burch and Rachel Burch; great grandchildren, Ava, Henry and Ellie Mae Foster.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Richard Burch and daughter-in-law, Marsha Burch.
A private burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the at .
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 23, 2020