Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin McGuirt. View Sign

Benjamin Johnston ( Ben) McGuirt, age 30, passed away at Atrium Health NorthEast March 2, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday March 7, 2019 at Wilkinson Funeral home from 1-2 PM with a memorial service following at 2 in the chapel. Family and friends are invited to 1062 Odell School Rd after the service. Ben loved his boys and his family. He graduated Northwest Cabarrus in 2007 and was a Veteran of the Air Force serving from 2008-2010. Ben was an avid supporter of the NRA. The family would like to extend thanks to the doctors, nurses, LifeShare, and other healthcare staff in the ICU at Atrium Health NorthEast for the amazing care they provided.



He was preceded in death by Arlene Larrabee (maternal grandmother).



Survivors include his wife, Rikki Elizabeth McGuirt; children, Bradley Ryan McGuirt (age 7) & Jack Richard McGuirt (age 2); parents, Penny McGuirt & Rick McGuirt ; sister, Jessica Murdock & husband Weston Murdock; grandparents, James Larrabee (maternal grandfather), Robert McGuirt & Judy McGuirt (paternal grand parents), Betty Sue McGuirt (paternal grandmother); father-in-law, Rick Crawford (wife Tanya Crawford), mother-in-law, Debbie Conger, and various other loving aunts, uncles, cousins; life long best friend, Seth Thomas and many other close friends. In Bens' own words, " Yee Yee".



Memorials may be made to a fund set up for his sons Bradley and Jack McGuirt/ CO Rikki McGuirt through Bank of America.



Online condolences may be left at

Benjamin Johnston ( Ben) McGuirt, age 30, passed away at Atrium Health NorthEast March 2, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday March 7, 2019 at Wilkinson Funeral home from 1-2 PM with a memorial service following at 2 in the chapel. Family and friends are invited to 1062 Odell School Rd after the service. Ben loved his boys and his family. He graduated Northwest Cabarrus in 2007 and was a Veteran of the Air Force serving from 2008-2010. Ben was an avid supporter of the NRA. The family would like to extend thanks to the doctors, nurses, LifeShare, and other healthcare staff in the ICU at Atrium Health NorthEast for the amazing care they provided.He was preceded in death by Arlene Larrabee (maternal grandmother).Survivors include his wife, Rikki Elizabeth McGuirt; children, Bradley Ryan McGuirt (age 7) & Jack Richard McGuirt (age 2); parents, Penny McGuirt & Rick McGuirt ; sister, Jessica Murdock & husband Weston Murdock; grandparents, James Larrabee (maternal grandfather), Robert McGuirt & Judy McGuirt (paternal grand parents), Betty Sue McGuirt (paternal grandmother); father-in-law, Rick Crawford (wife Tanya Crawford), mother-in-law, Debbie Conger, and various other loving aunts, uncles, cousins; life long best friend, Seth Thomas and many other close friends. In Bens' own words, " Yee Yee".Memorials may be made to a fund set up for his sons Bradley and Jack McGuirt/ CO Rikki McGuirt through Bank of America.Online condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Wilkinson Funeral Home

100 Branchview Dr Ne

Concord , NC 28025

(704) 786-3168 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close