Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Telford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin E. Telford CORNELIUS - Benjamin E. Telford, of Cornelius, NC passed away in June. Principled and compassionate, he is remembered as a natural leader and mentor. His wry sense of humor and loyalty live on through his stories and love for family and friends. Ben was born and raised in South Charleston, WV, the son of George B. (Sr.) and Cecelia Telford. He was active in athletics at South Charleston High School (Class of 1956) and went on to play college basketball for Marshall University while studying engineering. Ben transferred to West Virginia University, where he was elected president of Sigma Chi and helped lead a successful capital campaign for a new "Mu Mu" house, which serves as home to the fraternity to this day. In 1962, Ben graduated from WVU with a degree in business administration. After working in Seattle as an industrial engineer for The Boeing Company's minuteman missile project, he returned to WVU and earned a master's in business administration in 1964. Ben honed his expertise in material management with Ford Motor Company and The Valeron Corp., both located in greater Detroit, where he also pursued continuing education in data processing at Wayne State University. This led becoming a founding partner of Management Information, Inc., a consultancy firm that specialized in computer applications for inventory and production control. Being in Seattle during its World's Fair and living through Detroit's highs and lows from the mid-'60s to the mid-'70s were important to forming his ideas about society and its institutions. Those who had discussions with Ben about these normative views will never forget them. When the opportunity came to move to Charlotte, NC, to take a job with Duke Power Co., Ben saw it as a chance to get back to the Telford family's southeastern roots. He worked for Duke Power/ Energy in various managerial roles in materials management and transportation services over the subsequent 26 years, until his retirement in 2001. Ben was active in professional organizations, serving as Chairman of the Materials Management and Procurement Committee of the Edison Electric Institute and Carolinas Chapter President of the International Materials Management Society. He also gave generously of his free time for activities such as Junior Achievement and Central Piedmont Community College's Business Administration/ Industrial Management Advisory Committee and coaching Sardis Presbyterian Church girls softball and Saint Gabriel Catholic Church boys basketball teams. Sardis Presbyterian was Ben's spiritual home, before moving to the Lake Norman area, when he became a member of Davidson College Presbyterian Church. Although the athlete had long since hung up the hi-tops and closeted the golf clubs, Ben lived an active life on his terms until the very end, which included a road trip to a small family reunion just days before he passed away. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Telford, and brother, George Brown Telford, Jr. His life as a quiet giant continues to be celebrated by his son, Michael Telford, and sister, Mary Telford Brubeck, along with their extended family.

Benjamin E. Telford CORNELIUS - Benjamin E. Telford, of Cornelius, NC passed away in June. Principled and compassionate, he is remembered as a natural leader and mentor. His wry sense of humor and loyalty live on through his stories and love for family and friends. Ben was born and raised in South Charleston, WV, the son of George B. (Sr.) and Cecelia Telford. He was active in athletics at South Charleston High School (Class of 1956) and went on to play college basketball for Marshall University while studying engineering. Ben transferred to West Virginia University, where he was elected president of Sigma Chi and helped lead a successful capital campaign for a new "Mu Mu" house, which serves as home to the fraternity to this day. In 1962, Ben graduated from WVU with a degree in business administration. After working in Seattle as an industrial engineer for The Boeing Company's minuteman missile project, he returned to WVU and earned a master's in business administration in 1964. Ben honed his expertise in material management with Ford Motor Company and The Valeron Corp., both located in greater Detroit, where he also pursued continuing education in data processing at Wayne State University. This led becoming a founding partner of Management Information, Inc., a consultancy firm that specialized in computer applications for inventory and production control. Being in Seattle during its World's Fair and living through Detroit's highs and lows from the mid-'60s to the mid-'70s were important to forming his ideas about society and its institutions. Those who had discussions with Ben about these normative views will never forget them. When the opportunity came to move to Charlotte, NC, to take a job with Duke Power Co., Ben saw it as a chance to get back to the Telford family's southeastern roots. He worked for Duke Power/ Energy in various managerial roles in materials management and transportation services over the subsequent 26 years, until his retirement in 2001. Ben was active in professional organizations, serving as Chairman of the Materials Management and Procurement Committee of the Edison Electric Institute and Carolinas Chapter President of the International Materials Management Society. He also gave generously of his free time for activities such as Junior Achievement and Central Piedmont Community College's Business Administration/ Industrial Management Advisory Committee and coaching Sardis Presbyterian Church girls softball and Saint Gabriel Catholic Church boys basketball teams. Sardis Presbyterian was Ben's spiritual home, before moving to the Lake Norman area, when he became a member of Davidson College Presbyterian Church. Although the athlete had long since hung up the hi-tops and closeted the golf clubs, Ben lived an active life on his terms until the very end, which included a road trip to a small family reunion just days before he passed away. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Telford, and brother, George Brown Telford, Jr. His life as a quiet giant continues to be celebrated by his son, Michael Telford, and sister, Mary Telford Brubeck, along with their extended family. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close