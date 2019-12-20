Bennie (Ben) Clifford Cowan, of Mooresville,NC passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at the Gordon Hospice House. He was born April 15, 1932 in Monroe, Louisiana to the late Sherwood and Alma Cowan.
In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha (Salsbury) Cowan, and his sister, Evelyn (Cowan) Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Carol (O'Kelley Martin) Cowan; his children Leslie (Marty) Plyler, Stephanie (Ronny) Bailey, Robert (Nan) Cowan; stepchildren Canter (Ann) Martin, Mary Lynn Peacher (Bobby Glover), and Caroline (Chris) Blanchette; ten grandchildren: Victoria (Sam) Axtman, Emma Plyler, Nanine, William, Eleanor and John Cowan, Grace and Madeline Martin, Nolan and Henry Blanchette; nieces Ruth Tallkington (Mark), Martha (Chris) Bennett; nephew, Bill Taylor (Tess), three great-nephews and one great-niece.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625 or the , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 20, 2019