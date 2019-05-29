Bennie James Robinson, Jr, 84 of Wood Lake Drive, Monroe, NC, passed away Saturday, May 25, at his residence
He was born June 1, 1934 in in Vicksburg, MS to the late Bennie J, Robinson, Sr. and the late Rose Greene Robinson.
He received his formal education in the Mississippi Schools and attended NC A & T State University. He served in the US Air Force for over 30 years. Bennie was formerly employed by the Postal Service and a former member of Calvary Baptist Church in East Orange, NJ.
Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at Central Union Church of Christ, 3115 Old Charlotte Highway, Monroe, NC. Visitation will be 4:00 - 5:00 PM with funeral services at 5:00. Burial will be held Friday, May 31, at 9:00 AM at the National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lance Robinson.
Those left to cherish fond memories include his wife, Julia Wright Robinson of the home; daughter Lisa Robinson of Newark, NJ and a host of other relatives and friends.
Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Robinson Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2019