Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bennie James Robinson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bennie James Robinson, Jr, 84 of Wood Lake Drive, Monroe, NC, passed away Saturday, May 25, at his residence



He was born June 1, 1934 in in Vicksburg, MS to the late Bennie J, Robinson, Sr. and the late Rose Greene Robinson.



He received his formal education in the Mississippi Schools and attended NC A & T State University. He served in the US Air Force for over 30 years. Bennie was formerly employed by the Postal Service and a former member of Calvary Baptist Church in East Orange, NJ.



Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at Central Union Church of Christ, 3115 Old Charlotte Highway, Monroe, NC. Visitation will be 4:00 - 5:00 PM with funeral services at 5:00. Burial will be held Friday, May 31, at 9:00 AM at the National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lance Robinson.



Those left to cherish fond memories include his wife, Julia Wright Robinson of the home; daughter Lisa Robinson of Newark, NJ and a host of other relatives and friends.



Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Robinson Family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close