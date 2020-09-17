1/1
Bennie Ray Jones
1933 - 2020
Bennie Jones, 87, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 18, 1933 in Rockingham, NC, a son of the late Melton and Vermell Rainwater Jones, and beloved husband of his late wife, Sue S. Jones.

Bennie attended Charlotte Technical High School and proudly served the United States Air Force in Japan. On his return from service, Bennie worked for the Royal Typewriter Company, and in 1975, he started Action Insurance Agency which he ran for over 33 Years. Bennie was an avid musician, performing at multiple venues throughout the Charlotte Area. As a part of his love for music and the City of Charlotte, Bennie served as the Secretary of the Charlotte Musician's Union (local 342) for 42 years.

Bennie was a member of Providence Baptist Church and had been a member of Derita Baptist Church prior to that.

Bennie's greatest joy was his family and spending time with them in laughter. He is survived by three children: Karen Sprague, Greg Jones, and Carol Mace and six beloved grandchildren: Jonathan, Miranda, Hanna, Bryson, Sara, and Julia.

The service to celebrate Bennie's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 19, at Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, 500 Providence Road. Interment with Military Honors at Sharon Memorial Park will follow.

The family will receive friends at Harry & Bryant Funeral Home on Friday, September 18, from 6-8 pm.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 17, 2020.
